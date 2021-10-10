Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of VeriSign worth $466,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $4,461,884. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

