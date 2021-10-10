Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $488,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

