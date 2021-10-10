Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Ball worth $476,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

