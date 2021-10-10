Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 155,349 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155,349 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Workday worth $483,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

