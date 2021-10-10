Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 290,401 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $521,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $156.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.