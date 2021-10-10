Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of AvalonBay Communities worth $569,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $223.85 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

