Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $480,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

