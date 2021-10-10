Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Workday worth $483,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

