Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of General Mills worth $555,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

