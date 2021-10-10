Geode Capital Management LLC Has $468.16 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $468,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.16.

ODFL opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

