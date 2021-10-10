Geode Capital Management LLC Has $473.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Generac worth $473,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average of $380.28.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.