Geode Capital Management LLC Has $473.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Generac worth $473,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average of $380.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

