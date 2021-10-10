Geode Capital Management LLC Has $491.36 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Equifax worth $491,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equifax by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Equifax by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.72.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.14.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

