Geode Capital Management LLC Has $506.13 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Synchrony Financial worth $506,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 130,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.95 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

