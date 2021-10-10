Geode Capital Management LLC Has $515.28 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Etsy worth $515,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $212.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

