Geode Capital Management LLC Has $534.76 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Corning worth $534,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

