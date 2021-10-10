Geode Capital Management LLC Has $535.86 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of ANSYS worth $535,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $345.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.61 and a 200 day moving average of $352.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

