Geode Capital Management LLC Has $579.45 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Skyworks Solutions worth $579,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.