Geode Capital Management LLC Has $581.89 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Constellation Brands worth $581,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

