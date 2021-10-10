Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of International Paper worth $467,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

