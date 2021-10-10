Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,368 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Generac worth $473,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Generac by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.85 and a one year high of $466.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

