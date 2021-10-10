Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,052,800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Valero Energy worth $548,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

