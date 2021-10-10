Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 582,162 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Snap worth $584,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

