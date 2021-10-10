Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 875,574 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of The Kraft Heinz worth $475,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

