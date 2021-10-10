Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Sysco worth $575,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

