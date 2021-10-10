Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of The Kraft Heinz worth $475,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

