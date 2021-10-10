Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Delta Air Lines worth $463,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,891,000 after buying an additional 218,540 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 288.9% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,060,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,250 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

