Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of American International Group worth $605,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

