Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,455 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of D.R. Horton worth $567,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

