Ghost (GHOST) Hits Market Cap of $5.88 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $265,784.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

