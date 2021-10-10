Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $68.05. 4,259,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,314. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

