Gitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $10.93 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $7.90 or 0.00014388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $112.15 million and $10.93 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.