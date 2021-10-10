Gitcoin Market Cap Achieves $108.20 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $108.20 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00013455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.