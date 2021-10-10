Glitch (GLCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $727,769.00

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and approximately $727,769.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

