Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $61.40 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.