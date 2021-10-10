Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $80.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.