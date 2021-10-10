GoByte Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $537,299.32 and $1,181.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

