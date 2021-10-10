Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $620,122.56

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $620,122.56 and approximately $66,101.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

