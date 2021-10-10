GoldFund Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. GoldFund has a market cap of $84,582.24 and $174.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004477 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

