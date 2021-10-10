Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $522,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

