Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of GSSC opened at $64.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

