Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $892,185.54 and approximately $57.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 272,369,581 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

