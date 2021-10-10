Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,990 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Golub Capital BDC worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,685.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,626. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.