GoNetwork (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1,352.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 1,238.9% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.94 or 0.99990769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00048716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00501111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004602 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

