Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $520,532.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $520,532.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099766 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

