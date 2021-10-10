Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.45 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

