Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.31 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Grin has a total market cap of $34.56 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,238.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.44 or 0.06367747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00323373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.26 or 0.01088480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00098764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00501794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00339235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00326597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005073 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,957,020 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

