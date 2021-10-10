GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

