Grumpy Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

