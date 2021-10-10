Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.22 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $128,678.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00322891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,592,941 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

