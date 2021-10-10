GYEN (GYEN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. GYEN has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $435,061.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00063099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.89 or 1.00284179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.84 or 0.06141812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

